Myda FC fully prepared for Police FC in UPL game - Madanda

It will be the first game for the Mbarara-based charges in the 2020/21 season

Malaba Youth Development Association (Myda) FC assistant coach Erisa Madanda has stated his charges are fully prepared for their debut in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The team will be at home against the one-time UPL champions Police FC hoping to start on a high. The tactician has also commented on their postponed game against defending champions Vipers SC owing to their Caf Champions League assignments.

"The team is ready and we expect good results according to what is in the camp," the tactician commented ahead of their Tuesday afternoon game.

"The fact is that the league has started and we finished our last training session and I must confirm the mood is high and the boys are fully ignited.

"[The game against Police] was supposed to be our second game but unfortunately we missed our first game against Vipers but as for this one, we have prepared the boys and they are ready."

The assistant coach has also explained what to expect from the 2005 champions.

"The team we are facing is a better side; a good one to face," Madanda continued.

"A team that has been in the league for so long, they have experience and a good coach, their programme and planning is better. But that one can’t scare us. We joined the top flight and have to face the very best.

"Unfortunately, we shall be without two players who tested positive for Covid-19, but we have a big pool of players who we can choose from."

Police FC drew 0-0 with Wakiso Giants in their opening game. They will miss the services of skipper Tony Mawejje who is nursing an ankle injury from the Wakiso Giants' game.

There are a total of four games to be played on Tuesday in the UPL.

The 13-time champions Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) will be at home against Onduparaka FC. The Kasasiro Boys will be aiming at making it two wins in a row after an opening 2-0 triumph over Bright Stars.

Busoga United will be at home against Bul while Wakiso Giants will be hosting Kyetume FC.