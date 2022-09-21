'My road is not over yet!' - Ronaldo insists World Cup won't be his last hurrah with Portugal as captain targets Euro 2024 spot

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he intends to keep on playing for Portugal beyond the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo's Portugal future had been uncertain

Forward plotting Euro 2024 appearance

Man Utd star in international action this week

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has issued an update on his international future, revealing that he is targeting an appearance at Euro 2024 after featuring in this winter's World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It has been a long road, but I would like to take the opportunity to say that my road is not over yet. I feel motivated, my ambition is high. I am in the Selection with a lot of young players and I want to be part of this World Cup and the 2024 European as well, I assume now," The Manchester United star said after being presented an award at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the legendary forward now 37, there had been speculation over whether the upcoming World Cup would be his final major tournament. With his international future now assured, Ronaldo seems likely to reach a double-century of Portugal caps - having already amassed 189.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Ronaldo will be competing in his tenth successive international tournament when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo will be hoping to extend his lead at the top of the all-time international goalscorers list when Portugal take on the Czech Republic and Spain in the UEFA Nations League over the coming days.