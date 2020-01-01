My objective is to be Africa's best coach - Wakiso Giants' Bamweyana

The Caf 'A' license holding tactician landed a three-year deal to take charge of the Purple Sharks

New Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana has revealed his desire to be the best coach in Africa.

Bamweyana was appointed to lead Wakiso Giants on a three-year deal and he believes the side offers him the best chance to hit his personal targets as well as establishing the club as a force to reckon with.

“My career objective is to be the best football coach on the African continent,” Bamweyana told the club's website.

“And this project presents a wonderful opportunity to take huge strides in the right direction, and to win stuff en route to establishing the Purple Sharks not only as a fans favourite but also the bull in the kraal.”

The former Express FC coach believes the chance to take charge of the Purple Sharks will give him an opportunity to show the world how good he is.

“To be honest; I partly feel a sense of excitement at having a good coaching environment alongside a much better squad to work with, and gratitude for a wonderful opportunity to fully show how great I am as a coach - hence a keen determination to win stuff in the shortest time possible,” added the former SC Villa tactician.

Bamweyana also spoke about the strengths of the current squad and whether he would bring more players in the upcoming transfer window.

“It's generally a very good squad - but could do with better competition between the sticks, in defence and in attack - assuming we keep all our options in the middle,” he revealed.

The former Maroons coach brought Richard Wasswa as his assistant and stated the reasons that informed his choice.

“We share a lot as humans and as coaches too - in values, beliefs and philosophy. We've also been very good pals for a number of years, have deliberated the possibility of working together for quite a while and this presented the perfect timing,” said the Caf 'A' license holder.

The 1981-born Bamweyana also spoke about the fans' roles as well as his hopes to establish a developed Wakiso Giants during his tenure.

“We're going to need the fans behind us and the lads - and in return; we promise to make them the proudest set of fans in the shortest time possible,” he concluded.

“Our most ardent target is to help our players develop into the best version of themselves individually and as a group to help foster the club's objectives.”