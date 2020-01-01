My next career move will not be influenced by money - Uganda's Mawejje

The experienced footballer has played for 10 clubs both inside and outside the country and could be on the move again

Ugandan midfielder Tony Mawejje has claimed his next move will not be influenced by money.

The widely-travelled midfielder has been linked with struggling Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Tooro United but he has equally dismissed those reports.

“With due respect to our clubs, at this stage in my career, I cannot be lured to sign for a local club for money,” Mawejje told Football256.

More teams

“In case it happens [any transfer move] then it’s about my legacy and ending my career with pride. That means it’s only me who can choose the club with no buzzing news around,”

“I got the news [of Tooro United interest] from a friend who shared with me a link and only came to know about it through the news.

“I have not talked with anyone because I still have a running contract with my club, although I have some issues.”

It is not clear when the next transfer window for UPL will open given the current lull it is experiencing owing to the coronavirus attack.

Article continues below

Mawejje featured for the Uganda Cranes in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon. He has made 83 appearances for the national team scoring eight goals.

Outside the country, he has featured for IBV in Iceland, Golden Arrows in South Africa, and KF Tirana in Albania. Among the local clubs, he has played for are KCCA FC, Police Jinja and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC).

He last played for Al Arabi in Kuwait, a side he joined in 2019 after the expiry of his contract at Tirana before returning to Uganda.