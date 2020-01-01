My biggest challenge was lack of parental support - Crested Cranes' Aturo

Uganda's skipper has, however, gone on to become an important member of the club and the national side

Crested Cranes captain Ruth Aturo has claimed her parents never supported her pursuit of a football dream.

Aturo has grown to be an important figure of the Ugandan Women's National team and has revealed how her parents had little interest in seeing her pursue a football wish.

“My biggest challenge was my parents who didn’t support me,” Aturo told Football256.

More teams

“They would beat me thinking I was hanging out with boys. They expected me home by 6:00 pm but instead, I would appear at 7:30 or 8:00 pm which confirmed their suspicions.

“But being a big-headed girl who loved football I would say it is okay and that didn’t stop me from chasing my dream.”

Aturo is a recent Uganda Christian University (UCU) graduate and has revealed how balancing football matters and academics was a challenge.

“There is a moment when I got a lot of challenges in balancing football with books and yet I wanted to excel in both,” the goalkeeper added.

“This was a time I had both national team games and tests and I wouldn’t leave one for the other. Because it’s football that is helping me acquire education yet I also want to have a bright future.

“But somehow I managed to pull through by dedicating time and having support from my lecturers and teammates as well.”

The Crested Cranes player explained how her football career was launched despite facing numerous challenges including her parent's lack of interest.

“I started playing soccer in S2 at Soroti Senior Secondary School as a striker then later changed to become a goalkeeper in S3,” she added.

“One day we went for post-primary games at Nabumali High School in Mbale. I played so well and I emerged as the best goalkeeper.

Article continues below

“I remember the game against Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in which they hit us 6-0 but miraculously they wanted me to join them and I ended up at Kawempe Muslim thanks to coach Ayub Khalifah.”

She won the 2018 Fufa Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award and is on record of revealing a wish of playing professional football for a club in the United States of America.

Aturo graduated from the Ugandan Christian University where she got a Diploma in Business Administration. Aturo's elder sister Mary Achibo is a netballer featuring for the She Cranes.