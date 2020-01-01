Mwesigwa explains how McKinstry’s Uganda can reach Afcon semi-final

The Cranes were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Senegal in Egypt and the former player now states how the team can advance further

Former Uganda captain Andy Mwesigwa has explained how the national team can reach the African Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Uganda are chasing a third straight Afcon qualification and the retired star believes if the players who participated in the previous tournament are maintained, the Cranes have a huge chance of reaching the latter stages of the competition.

Uganda would have qualified for the 2022 competition had they picked up maximum points against South Sudan in a November double-header.

More teams

Since the 1978 finals in Ghana, the Cranes have not advanced further than the Round of 16 in the subsequent editions.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“By all means, we have to quality because qualifying became our thing, what I should expect from the team is to have that style of play that will signify that this is Uganda, our identity,” Mwesigwa said as he was quoted by Sports Nation.

“And I think if we had consistency; say in players and coaches, we would have performed better – if we will have at least 70% of the squad that played in Egypt, we can go up to semi-finals.”

Mwesigwa also praised coach Johnathan McKinstry for taking responsibility for their 1-0 loss to South Sudan on Monday.

“In such a situation where the coach comes out and say he takes the full responsibility of such results, players get the confidence,” the Ugandan added.

“It somehow discourages them if you always put the blame on them, but the fact that he came out to take the blame, it is being very professional and I am very sure if they get right preparations for the next games, we will bounce back.”

Uganda will now have to fight for more points against Burkina Faso – Group B leaders at the moment – and Malawi next year in order to seal a place in Afcon that will be held in Cameroon.

Article continues below

“I am sure and confident that we will qualify but it will depend on how we are going to prepare ourselves for these next two and last games,” the retired captain continued.

“If we collect three points out of the two games, we have qualified.”

The loss to South Sudan was Uganda’s first in the ongoing qualifiers.