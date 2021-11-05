Former Nyanza regional Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee member Toma Alila has hit out at current president Nick Mwendwa for allegedly mismanaging the sport in the country.

The FKF president has been accused of funds misappropriation and contributing to lowering the standards of the game in Kenya.

According to Aina, his predecessor Sam Nyamweya did a great job when he was in charge, as opposed to Mwendwa who, he says, should have been left to continue heading the Transfer Matching System.

Mwendwa was not meant for football

"Problem with our Kenyan football is people who are doing business with it without focusing on what they were elected to do like Mwendwa now," Aina told KBC TV.

"If you look at the time we had the likes of [the late Joab] Omino at FKF, things were going on really well. And I can even say Nyamweya did better; things like these could not happen where he could come out and say the team has no talent, he would not say something of the sort because I worked with him.

"You need to give credit where it is due. But for this youth, he was not meant for football. I think he was better as a TMS manager where we put him when we started football. That is where he belongs."

FKF, coaches 'laundering money'

The administrator has further questioned the high turnover of coaches at the Harambee Stars, alleging money laundering is the reason for the numerous changes at the helm of the Kenya national team.

He suggested believes the incoming coaches are not doing anything substantial to improve the game in the country.

"You cannot be a coach of Harambee Stars... all these coaches you keep on changing like this one [Engin Firat] who has come," Alila continued.

"They have just come to do money laundering, there is nothing they are doing much, nothing."

Recently, the FKF was subjected to an audit by the Sports Ministry after a directive from Cabinet Minister Ambassador Amina Mohammed.

The report is expected to be out soon, with fans, stakeholders, and supporters at large waiting to know the fate of the Mwendwa-led regime.