Muzamiru Mutyaba: Express FC seal signing of former KCCA FC star

The 27-year-old star has completed his switch to Wankulukuku on a one-year contract after leaving the Lugogo-based giants

Express FC have confirmed the signing of Muzamiru Mutyaba ahead of the resumption of the Ugandan Premier League.

The former KCCA FC midfielder has penned a short-term deal to join the Red Eagles and will wear jersey number 10.

“They don’t come often and as creative as Muzamiru Mutyaba,” Express announced his arrival on their official website.

“The ever composed and skilful creative midfield gem will now call Express home for the next one year joining as a free agent after he ran down his contract with KCCA last season.”

The 27-year-old who will don his favourite shirt, the number 10 has explained the reason why he made the move to sign for the six-time league champions.

“First of all, I would like to thank the management of the club [Express] for making this happen,” Mutyaba said after penning the contract.

“Yes, I had many options on the table but none fitted the bill to my satisfaction, I join a club that has a lot of ambition, good organization, and great players, therefore I couldn’t have made a better decision.”

Mutyaba will bring a lot of creativity to the Red Eagles who are handled by Wasswa Bbosa, especially in the final third where he will link up with Abel Eturude and Ibrahim Kayiwa. Mutyaba is good at dead-ball situations and also has an eye for goal with his long-range shooting.

“With the Ugandan league expected to resume in February, Mutyaba will be tasked with ensuring the Red Eagles maintain their unbeaten run and better their current 6th league position,” the statement continued.

Apart from KCCA, Mutyaba has also featured for Maroons, Victoria University, and made his international debut for Uganda Cranes in 2014.

Mutyaba was a key figure at KCCA in all the success the club enjoyed since his arrival in 2015 from Victoria University as he managed to win several titles including three league titles, Uganda Cup (2) and Pilsner Super 8 and Fufa Super Cup.

He becomes the ninth player signed by Bbosa this season as the team strives to wrestle the title from Vipers SC.

Express are one of five unbeaten sides and currently lie sixth with eight points from four games, one less than the majority of the other 15-teams as the league awaits a restart following the country’s participation at the Chan tournament.