Muzamir Mutyaba: KCCA FC finally release attacking midfielder

The exit of the attacking midfielder was confirmed by the club during their weekly TV show held on Sunday

After months of speculation, Muzamir Mutyaba has finally parted ways with Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC).

The attacking midfielder was among the players, who were said to be on their way out of the Lugogo-based giants after they finished last season without silverware.

KCCA surrendered the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title to rivals Vipers SC after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the top-flight owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

On Sunday, during their usual weekly TV Show on Sanyuka TV, PRO Moses Magero confirmed the exit of Mutyaba.

The weekly show also confirmed the unveiling of striker Juma Balinya from Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia on a three-year deal.

In a previous interview, Mutyaba stated he will forever remain the fan of KCCA even if he leaves at the end of his contract.

KCCA is at my heart even if I leave. The fans, players, coaches, and the success I have achieved in the years I have been here can never be substituted for anything,” Mutyaba was quoted by Daily Monitor.

“I know the manager doesn’t want to give me a fresh contract but I deserve to go with dignity. The club board has given me hope that we can still talk as I look at other offers elsewhere.”

Mutyaba, whose contract ended on June 30, has been at KCCA for the last five years managing to win three league titles, also won two Uganda Cup trophies plus the Cecafa Kagame Cup winners’ medal in 2019.

Article continues below

Other players released by KCCA include Erisa Ssekisambu, Jackson Nunda (URA), Saddam Juma, Tom Ikara, and Eric Ssenjobe, who have signed for Police FC, Jamil Malyamungu, Mike Mutyaba (retired), and Mustafa Kizza (Montreal Impact).

KCCA have already signed eight players in this transfer window among them Ashraf Mugume, Brian Aheebwa, Charles Lwanga, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, and Samson Kigozi.

By finishing second, KCCA will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup while Vipers will go for the Champions League next season.