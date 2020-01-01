Mutyba: KCCA FC will always remain in my heart even if I leave

The Cranes playmaker reveals his love for the former champions insisting he will remember them even if he leaves

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba has stated he will forever remain the fan of the club even if he leaves at the end of his contract.

The Uganda Cranes playmaker is among the players who are facing the exit door at the former Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions.

KCCA, who surrendered the crown to rivals Vipers SC after the league was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, could release midfielders Sadam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba, forward Mike Mutyaba, goalkeeper Jamal Malyamungu and winger Simon Serunkuma.

The other players who might leave the Lugogo-based giants at the end of their contracts include defensive midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, midfielder Jackson Nunda and striker Erisa Ssekisambu.

With the club’s coach Mike Mutebi confirming recently he will overhaul the squad for new blood, Mutyba has confessed he will not be offended to leave the club and will always remember them.

“KCCA is at my heart even if I leave. The fans, players, coaches, and the success I have achieved in the years I have been here can never be substituted for anything,” Mutyaba is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“I know the manager doesn’t want to give me a fresh contract but I deserve to go with dignity. The club board has given me hope that we can still talk as I look at other offers elsewhere.”

Mutyaba, whose contract runs down on June 30, has been at KCCA for the last five years managing to win league titles, also won two Uganda Cup trophies plus the Cecafa Kagame Cup winners’ medal in 2019.

With the exit of certain players, coach Mutebi has already revealed other players who could sign for the club in the coming window among them Charles Lwanga of (SC Villa), Ashraf Mugume (Vipers), Pius Obua (Maroons FC) and Bright Anukani (Proline FC).

“I tell you next season is going to be exciting and we shall be a hungrier side than this [just-ended] season. Just imagine those boys teaming up with Sadat Anaku, Steven Sserwadda, Sunday Ssenyonjo and Samuel Kato with Gift Ali, Julius Poloto and Charles Lukwago giving them guidance,” Mutebi was quoted as saying.

By finishing second, KCCA will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup while Vipers will go for the Champions League next season.