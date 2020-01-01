Mutyaba reveales memorable moments as he leaves UPL giants KCCA FC

The 27-year-old midfielder has exited a club he joined five years ago and won league titles and a Ugandan Cup

Muzamir Mutyaba has revealed his favourite moments as he departs from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC).

Mutyaba has left the club after five seasons with them and has singled out three specific moments he will remember fondly as a Kassasiro Boy.

“There are many moments of course, apart from winning the 2017 Fufa Player of the Year award, winning the double in 2017 and playing in the group stage of the Caf Champions League stand out for me,” Mutyaba told Football256.

More teams

As he leaves, the midfielder added he is thankful for head coach Mike Mutebi for what he gave him while serving KCCA.

“I have served KCCA FC for some good years and I won everything there is to win. So, I think it’s time I move on,” the 27-year-old added.

“I thank coach [Mike] Mutebi because he gave me a platform to showcase my talent, for me that’s always important to highlight.”

Mutyaba has played for Kampala University, Maroons FC and Sports Club Victoria University before he joined KCCA in 2015.

Meanwhile, defender Edward Satulo has revealed reasons why he was convinced to sign for Premier League side Wakiso Giants.

Popularly known as Satro, Satulo agreed on a three-year deal with an option to extend for a further one year, with Wakiso Giants from Wobulenzi FC.

“No player loves watching from the dugout, everyone wants to be on the pitch game by game,” Satulo told Football256.

“The club considers young players despite their lack of experience in the league and they pay back the trust with splendid performances.

“And besides being an ambitious club that syncs with my career ambitions, the fact that I will be given a chance to showcase my talent as I build my career inspired me to join the club.

“I am a hard-working lad who never focuses on the experience that much. If someone has great attributes, then they will perform.

“I am new in the league but everything has a beginning and I believe I will have a good first season God willing.

“There are always ups and downs, so I urge the fans to be present in both moments. I will try my level best to put a smile on their faces because they deserve it.”

Article continues below

Satulo will play alongside other youngsters like Hassan Ssenyonjo, Hassan Agogo, and Atendere Geriga at Purple Sharks.