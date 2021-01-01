Mutyaba: Onduparaka coach concedes tactical and technical problems

The youthful tactician was in charge for the first time on Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to Busoga United

Onduparaka head coach Joseph Mutyaba has conceded a lot of work needs to be done on the team in terms of tactical and technical aspects.

The youthful tactician was in charge on Wednesday as the Caterpillars fell 2-0 against Busoga United in the Ugandan Premier League.

Vialli Bainomugisha's successor is now concentrating on amending where the problem is to ensure his charges get positive results more consistently.

"Yes I will be in charge but I haven’t taken over everything because the shape of the team is still wanting; so there are a lot of tactical and technical aspects still to work on," Mutyaba said.

"We are making sure that we shape the team and each coach has his own way of working; so to me, I still have something like two weeks and I believe after those, the team will be in shape even though the schedule is too tight. But we shall try to work hard to see that we shape the team.

"The situation would have been too difficult but the cooperation of players is trying to ease my work. They want and are eager to learn, and they feel that Onduparaka is their team so they have to raise it back to where it has to be. The situation will not be so hard."

The next assignment for Onduparaka will be in the Uganda Cup on Monday, April 5, with the second leg of their clash four days later.

"The Luwero United game is about players now, not the coach because the first thing I am trying to work on is fitness," Mutyaba continued.

"So if they get the fitness back and try to move on, then we will have a win here and in the second leg where I am sure that we will qualify to the next stage."

Article continues below

The overall winner of the cup competition will be representing Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The former Uganda international has coached Masavu FC, Mutundwe Lions, Lweza FC, Busia Fisheries, and BUL FC previously and will be hoping to help the team reach the latter stages of the competition.

On the UPL table, Onduparaka are placed eighth with 21 points.