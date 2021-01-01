Mutyaba: Onduparaka appoint tactician to take over from Bainomugisha

The tactician will now be in charge of the Caterpillars starting with Wednesday's game away to Busoga United

Onduparaka have confirmed Joseph Harold Mutyaba will be in charge of the team on an interim basis after the exit of Vialli Bainomugisha.

The former has been appointed to lead the Caterpillars, starting with Wednesday's Ugandan Premier League game against Busoga United.

The former Uganda international has coached Masavu FC, Mutundwe Lions, Lweza FC, Busia Fisheries, and BUL FC previously.

"Official; allow us to unveil the new leader with the mantle and mandate to steer and steward God's team," Onduparaka confirmed on Tuesday.

"Meet Coach Joseph Harold Mutyaba, who will be our new head coach on an interim basis till the end of the season. Welcome JM."

The youthful tactician will now take over from Bainomugisha, who opted to abscond duty in protest of his seven-month unpaid salary. The Arua-based charges had to act to ensure the team has leadership, especially in the playing unit.

"Onduparaka announced the termination of the contract of Mr. Bainomugisha Vialli as a Head coach with immediate effect," the Caterpillars communicated in a statement obtained by Goal.

"The management of the club has arrived at this decision after careful consideration and for the best interest of both parties. We would like to thank coach Vialli for the tremendous contribution made towards the growth and development of Onduparaka FC.

"Onduparaka will not make any further comments in this regard due to respect for the relationship mutually enjoyed by both parties."

The Caterpillars will start the second round of matches in the eighth position after managing to collect 21 points in the first round.

Meanwhile, Kampala City Council Authority FC also parted ways with head coach Mike Mutebi with his assistant Morley Byekwaso taking charge on an interim basis.

The Ugandan Premier League heavyweights confirmed the exit of the coach who helped them to clinch three league titles, two Ugandan Cups, and four Super Cups in a statement released on Monday.

In the current 2020-21 campaign, he leaves KCCA in the fourth position on the 16-team league table as they have managed 27 points from 15 matches, and their points are nine fewer than table-toppers URA FC.