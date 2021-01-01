Mutyaba taking one game at a time after Express FC debut vs Vipers SC

The creative midfielder speaks on his first match for the Red Eagles as they claimed a draw against the Venoms

New Express FC signing Muzamiru Mutyaba has expressed his satisfaction after making his debut for the team against Vipers SC in the Ugandan Premier League.

The creative midfielder made his debut for the Red Eagles against the Venoms in a match which ended 1-1 at Wankulukuku as he came on in the 66th minute for Mahad Yaya Kakooza.

His introduction helped step up the tempo for Express as tried to break down the Vipers backline, with forward George Ssenkaba’s missed opportunity from his cross the stand-out chance of the day.

The Ugandan delivered a teasing cross from the right-wing into the box for an incoming Ssenkaba, but he was moments late to tap home what could have been the winner against the reigning champions.

Mutyaba has now expressed his happiness at his start for the Red Eagles and promised more will come from him in subsequent matches.

“I am happy I made my debut, for me I felt I had a good show,” Mutyaba said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Vipers is a decent side but as a team, we’re better on the day, we’re now working on converting as many chances in training because that is what we lacked.

“Individually, I hope to perform better going forward because I believe we can still win silverware this season.”

During the match, the Red Eagles took the lead courtesy of Godfrey Lwesibawa before the Venoms levelled matters through Karim Watambala.

During the match, Vipers coach Fred Kajoba decided to tinker with the squad which had demolished Myda FC 7-0 in their previous match, with Fabien Mutombora preferred in goal while Watambala made a return in midfield.

Another player who came in was Paula Willa, in place of Joseph Dhata as Ibrahim Orit took Allan Kayiwa's position. On the other hand, the Red Eagles introduced Mahad Yaya in place of Abel Etrude while Sadiq Ssekyembe came in for the injured Arthur Boca.

The draw somehow gutted Express coach Wasswa Bbosa who blamed missed chances for the team’s inability to carry the day.

“I thought it was a good fight, the boys for me ticked all the boxes but our biggest undoing was the failure to convert the chances we got,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the match.

“Going forward, especially our game against [URA], we shall do our best to win.”

The draw means Express will remain sixth on the league table as they prepare to face URA in their next league assignment the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.