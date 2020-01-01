Mutombora: Vipers SC custodian extends his stay at club by three year

The custodian played a vital role to help the Venoms win the league in the abandoned 2019/20 season

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC have confirmed the contract extension of custodian Fabien Mutombora ahead of the new season.

The Venoms have opted to strengthen their defence in preparations for the busy 2020/21 campaign and it is the reason why they have chosen to retain most of their key players.

"Vipers Sports Club is delighted to announce goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at St. Mary’s stadium until 2023," the club confirmed on their official portal.

"The 22-year-old has become a key figure in the team since arriving from Burundi’s outfit Lydia Ludic Académic FC in August 2018."

The youngster has revealed his delight after extending his stay at the Kitende-based charges.

"I am really pleased to commit my future to Vipers SC and it's great the club has put their faith in me," Mutombora said after sealing a new deal with the UPL champions.

"I have achieved what I have achieved here, and I hope I can keep on learning, helping the team, and lifting trophies over the next three years."

Apart from the league, the custodian helped his team to lift the Super 8 cup as well.

✍️ 𝗔 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮



We are thrilled to announce that goalkeeper Mutombora has signed a new three-year contract!



Delighted to have you extend your stay, Mutombora! 🔴⚫️#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream https://t.co/AJWYuGk3tk — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) October 20, 2020

