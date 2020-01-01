Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium ban lifted, to host games again

The facility has been under thorough inspection since it was suspended almost four months ago for its poor state

Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium has now been passed fit to host Uganda Premier League (UPL) matches again.

The historic stadium has not hosted any top-flight games since November 2019 when the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) club licensing committee suspended its use due to the poor state of the facility.

Fufa CEO Edgar Watson alongside the Uefa pitch and maintenance expert Philip Fifield were part of the officers who inspected the stadium and approved it to host top-flight games.

Fufa club licensing manager Ivan Kintu Bayige confirmed there has been an improvement on the state of the pitch which has been under maintenance for the last couple of months.

“We have made an inspection on the stadium and a lot has been worked upon. There is a great improvement and we have found out that the ground is ready to host league games,” Bayige told Kawowo Sports.

“The pitch is all green and clubs are now free to host their games in the Stadium.”

On his part, Mutesa II Stadium manager Flavia Kyomuhendo promised to keep the pitch in a good state in order to keep its rights to host games.

“We have done our best to reach this level and we are proud to be approved for hosting league games again. We shall work hard to maintain pitch standards,” Kyomuhendo told Kawowo Sports as well.

Mutesa II Stadium has been home to Express FC who shifted their games to Kavumba Recreational Centre when the facility was banned last year.

Kajjansi United played both Vipers SC and SC Villa during the Uganda Cup matches as part of testing its capability to host high-profile games.