Mutebi: Why I will keep giving opportunities to KCCA FC juniors

The Uganda champions coach stresses the importance of giving the youth players a chance to show what they can offer

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has defended his decision to give junior players a chance to feature for the senior team.

KCCA are hoping to win the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title for the second season in a row and Mutebi says he will keep giving opportunities to academy players to prove themselves on the big stage.

“We have a responsibility to usher new talent to this football club, just like it has been over the years,” Mutebi is quoted by the club’s official website.

“And nothing beats ushering talent that knows the philosophy of the club. That is why we shall insist on giving a chance to some of the players from our development side.

“Just like we did with Poloto, Okello, Anaku, Kizza, and others, we shall continue to do so even with the current crop of players. We believe in these kids and we want to start a few of them when they are still young as we continue to follow their development.”

During their Uganda Cup fixture against Dove FC, Mutebi handed Juma Ibrahim a full debut and had another youngster in Mwanje Elvis make his debut as a substitute in the same game.

“The boys we have nurtured from our development side played well against Doves and it reflects the amazing work the other coaches are doing with the junior team,” Mutebi continued.

“We will keep giving them [soccer academy players] an opportunity to have them gain more experience when they are still young and this will help us as a club in the long run.”

Among other junior team players that made the matchday squad against Doves but did not play are Mukisa Simon (Defender), Sebulime Pius (Midfielder) and Otim Jerome (Striker),