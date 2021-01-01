Mutebi: Vipers SC is like any other team facing KCCA FC

The veteran tactician says the Kasasiro Boys have no fear coming up against the Venoms in a top-tier clash at Kitende

Kampala City Council Authority coach Mike Mutebi has stated they will have no pressure when they take on Vipers SC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Ugandan giants will face off at St Mary’s Kitende with KCCA managing to pick a point from their last league game against Police FC while Vipers lost 2-1 to URA FC.

Ahead of the game which will end first-round matches for both teams, coach Mutebi has stressed they will go and try to win the away game and will not be looking at past history between the two sides.

“We have no pressure and this is like any other game, we shall go there and try to win the game,” Mutebi told the club’s official website. “We shall play our way and we shall not be worried about the opposition.

“We are not looking at history and how we have been performing against Vipers at Kitende.”

Mutebi has also confirmed the return of his youngsters who represented Uganda in the Afcon U20 tournament held in Mauritania saying they have been included in the squad for the match.

“We are boosted by the return of the kids from the U20 tournament in Mauritania, Steven [Sserwadda], Kizza [Bukenya], and Andrew [Kawooya] will travel with the team to Kitende.”

Last season, KCCA won 1-0 against Vipers in the first round meeting before the two sides shared the spoils in the second fixture at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Kasasiro Boys will go into matchday 15 sitting in position four with 27 points from 14 games while the Venoms are lying third on the 16-team table with 30 points from 14 matches.

Hosts Vipers have won nine times this term, sharing the spoils three times and losing twice. KCCA knows a win against the reigning champions will get them above the hosts on the table log and boost the confidence of the side ahead of the second round fixtures.

Former Vipers players Andrew Kawooya, Ashraf Mugume, and Keziron Kizito are part of the KCCA squad that could feature against the Venoms while defender Fillbert Obenchan is still ruled out after the head injury he picked up against UPDF FC and is expected back after two weeks at the least.

KCCA forwards Lwanga Charles, Aheebwa Brian, and Sadat Anaku are all available for selection. Lwanga has scored seven goals in the last nine games. Anaku has scored six goals in the last five games while Aheebwa has seven league goals in the first five matches.