Mutebi praises Express FC, defends 'inexperienced' KCCA FC after draw

The Kasasiro Boys had to launch a comeback in order to pick a point from the midweek encounter against the determined Red Eagles

Kampala Capital City Authority FC head coach Mike Mutebi has praised Express FC after a 1-1 Ugandan Premier League draw on Wednesday.

Charles Lwanga scored for KCCA in the 88th minute after they had conceded earlier from Eric Kambale’s effort. The experienced Ugandan tactician has stated he was impressed by how the Red Eagles performed against Kasasiro Boys.

"Express played a good game," Mutebi said according to Sports Nation.

"Yes, some of their players are experienced compared to mine and they came in the game with an intention to win and you can see they attacked us and created chances."

Mutebi also explained why KCCA have been performing poorly recently given the midweek draw came after they had lost three straight games.

"We are still careless you can see as some of my players are still young but that comes with experience and I believe the result was fair," he added.

"Yes, there is progress but our problem is we don’t put our chances. There is a lot of panic with our forwards but I am not worried as we can work on that in training.

“The result was fair because both teams created chances and failed to put them in and with three minutes left, I think we were denied a penalty.”

With a number of players injured, Mutebi was forced to use a relatively young squad and explained why some new stars are yet to fully integrate with the rest.

“Those players you were expecting haven’t adapted to our style of play but they are slowly stepping up," continued Mutebi.

“You can see these young players are the ones dominating because they have grown in the system and we need players who fit in with what we want."

The coach further insisted he is going to stick with the forwards that guaranteed him goals as their campaign is marred by wanting performances.

Article continues below

“When a forward scores I won’t drop him. [Brian] Aheebwa misses many chances but that happens and I have to continue giving him chances as Ssenyonjo [Sam] returns," he concluded.

“For the pressure that many claims, there is none at all for me. All we need to do is take our responsibility and win games.”

The capital city club is eighth and will face Malaba Youth Development Association FC on Saturday at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.