Mutebi not worried by absentees, returning Anaku maintains KCCA FC targets within reach

The coach also wants his players to score as many goals as possible as the forward remains hopeful after his license clearance

KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi is not worried by the absence of key players ahead of the Ugandan Premier League game against Kitara FC.

Kasasiro Boys will miss Sunday Opio as he still has some license issues to sort out while Julius Poloto, Dennis Iguma and Gift Ali remain injured. However, Sadat Anaku and Dominic Ayiella are expected to feature after the clearance of issues around their licenses.

Mutebi is set to take charge of a number of games without some players who are out with the U20 and the U17 national teams participating in the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

"We have high competition in the squad which was lacking in the last few games," Mutebi told the club's Online TV. "I am also fine with the players who are out with the national team because if you are a professional you have to play sixty to eighty games in a season.



"So, we are going to live with that and so the players who are available are the ones who are going to play."

The tactician also called on the players to score as many goals as possible when they will entertain the debutants in Lugogo.

"It is another club that we are going to face and we shall treat the game as we have always treated the other games," he concluded, We want to score goals because football is always about scoring and if we can take those opportunities why not score as many as we want."

On his part, Anaku stated his targets in regard to the number of goals in the season is still achievable.

"I am happy to be back because I have missed a number of games just like last season. Given that I have cleared everything to do with my license, hopefully, I will make my season debut on Sunday," Anaku said.

"I had the target at the beginning of the season to score 15 goals and since I have cleared the license issues I think there are still more games and I can still get what I had set as a target.

"I will not put myself under any pressure because the goals will come."

The game will be the first one in the Premier League although they have met once before when KCCA emerged winners with a 2-1 scoreline during a Uganda Cup tie in 2018.