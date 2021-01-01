Mutebi: MYDA FC win should push KCCA FC vs unbeaten Wakiso Giants

The veteran tactician calls on his players to bank on their last display in the league as they play away on Tuesday

Kampala City Council Authority coach Mike Mutebi has called on his players to use the confidence gained from their win against MYDA FC when they take on Wakiso Giants in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro Boys will visit unbeaten Wakiso at Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, three days after they won their last league game against the promoted side 5-0 while Wakiso shared the spoils with URA FC in Ndejje.

It is the reason the veteran Mutebi has warned his players to be wary of Wakiso, who are among the three teams in the top-flight yet to lose a match this campaign, insisting they must use the win against MYDA as a stepping stone to beat them.

“We are facing a side that has not lost a game in the league this season and are playing well,” Mutebi told the club’s official website. “We need to be on top of our game against them if we are to pick maximum points.

“The game against MYDA gave the lads confidence and we shall pick on from that game and hopefully we use that as a stepping stone.

“I am happy with my centre-forwards scoring. If we can get goals from midfielders like Anukani, Mugume, and Keziron then we shall be unplayable given the chances we create.”

Out of the eight matches played so far, Wakiso have managed to win one and draw seven and KCCA knows a win over them away in the league will boost their confidence ahead of the fixtures against Kitara and Busoga United.

The two teams have only faced each other twice in history, in the Super 8 where KCCA won 2-0 and also last season’s first-round meeting which the Kasasiro Boys won 1-0 courtesy of Allan Okello’s early goal.

KCCA will go into matchday eight with 13 points from eight games with Charles Lwanga and Brian Aheebwa leading the line. Lwanga has scored four goals in three games while Aheebwa is yet to find the back of the net since the league game against URA FC in December 2020.

Coach Mutebi will, however, miss the services of youngsters Sadat Anaku, Ayella Dominic, and Opio Sunday, who are out due to licensing issues while the game comes a little early for Julius Poloto, Denis Iguma, and Gift Ali who are still recovering from injuries.