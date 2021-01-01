Mutebi: My intention was to leave KCCA FC in June ‘but they fired me’

The veteran tactician explains plans he had to leave the Kasasiro Boys at the end of his contract but he was shown the exit door

Former Kampala City Council Authority head coach Mike Mutebi has explained his intention was to see out his contract at the club which would have run out in June, but instead, he was fired.

The veteran Ugandan tactician parted ways with the Kasasiro Boys two weeks ago with his assistant Morley Byekwaso taking charge on an interim basis.

“Firstly, I was not going to extend my contract with KCCA,” Mutebi said as quoted by Daily Monitor.

“I was going to see it out at the end of June, but I feel the powers that be; the chairman of the club, [Martin] Sekajja thought maybe I was not doing well and decided to terminate our relationship.

“The board was divided, other people, who had worked with me, were saying ‘no, this gentleman is doing things rightly. We can only advise him,’ which they did. And I would listen to advise as an employee, and they would make the final decision.

“But I think some of the board members were not happy with me because it looked as if I was the face of the club and some board members thought they were missing in action, they wanted to be relevant, and I was trying as much as possible to take a back seat.”

Mutebi has further denied claims he was negotiating for cuts from new players before he could sign them for the club, terming the allegations as "nonsense"

“The money [bit] that follows is done by the chairman, the cut? Ayayaaa...that is simplistic thinking, very simplistic thinking. For what? Really! So, that is rubbish talk, and I’ll never do that,” Mutebi continued.

“My job has always been to get the right technical people in place, the right coaches and players, payment of these technical people is done by the management, so these players are owned by the club, not Mike [Mutebi].”

On whether he has regrets leaving KCCA, Mutebi said: “I don’t regret anything, what I set out to do when I got the contract in 2015, I believe I have done, I set out to put in order the club, I have done that.

“I have also helped to groom players and helped the club make money by grooming players and selling them, but most importantly, I have earned respect.

“I also think I left the team in good shape, I put structures in place, and I believe whoever takes over can really use that to [further] grow the team.”

Byekwaso has already overseen one Ugandan Premier League match, with KCCA beating BUL FC 3-0.