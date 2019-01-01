Mutebi and Mubiru face-off to highlight Fufa Coach of the Year award ceremony

This year’s awards function is expected to be held on December 14 at Speke Resort in Munyonyo

Stiff competition is expected for the Fufa Coach of the Year award during the December 2019 ceremony in Kampala.

Mike Mutebi of KCCA FC, Abdallah Mubiru of Police FC and Proline FC's Shafik Bisaso have been shortlisted for the prestigious award setting the stage for a tight race.

Mutebi has won the accolade three times consecutively and was nominated again after helping KCCA win the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title, the Cecafa Cup in Rwanda and the Fufa Super Cup.

Mubiru helped Uganda Cranes to qualify for the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (Chan) championship while Bisaso was key as Proline won the StarTimes Fufa Big League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Bisaso also helped Proline register their maiden win in the Caf Confederation Cup against Masters Security of Malawi.

Ayub Khalifa, Oliver Mbekeka, and Fred Ndaula will battle for the newly-introduced Women's Football Coach of the Year award.

Khalifa was key as Kawempe Muslim Ladies reached the Fufa Women's Elite League playoffs and he was also in charge of the Uganda U17 Girls’ national team who won the Cosafa U17 championship.

Mbekeka led Lady Doves to the Fufa Women's Elite League and the Women’s Cup finals while Ndaula was pivotal when Makerere University clinched the Fufa Women’s Cup which represents their maiden major trophy.

Fufa had released an initial list containing the nominees for the male and female categories for the player of the year awards. The list will be trimmed and the final nominees expected to be confirmed later.

16 nominees made it into the provisional list of the males best footballers while 12 were nominated for the best female players.

Shortlisted: Categories:

Article continues below

Male Coach of the Year: Abdallah Mubiru (Police FC), Mutebi Mike Hillary (KCCA FC), Bisaso Shafiq (Proline FC),

Women’s Football Coach of the Year: Oliver Mbekeka (Lady Doves), Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Ndaula Fred (Makerere University),

Fair Play Award (based on a number of caution during the period considered during the section): Police FC, Maroons FC, URA FC.