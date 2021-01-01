Mutebi: KCCA FC will not change playing style against Kyetume FC

The veteran tactician explains his side will stick with their game plan when they face Kyetume in the top-tier fixture in Njeru

KCCA FC coach Mike Mutebi has maintained they will not change their style of play when they come up against Kyetume FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro Boys will visit Kyetume at Fufa Technical Center, Njeru, seeking to maintain their winning run in the top-flight which has seen them up pick three points from their last league game against UPDF FC while Kyetume lost 1-0 to Express FC at Njeru.

Ahead of the match, the veteran tactician has maintained he will not change anything in terms of how they will play, insisting they will continue to play their style, score more goals and not worry about their opponents.

“We shall continue playing the way we have been playing, scoring goals, the lads are more confident, we are not going to worry about our opponents but rather keep playing our game,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

The former league champions have been scoring many goals in their recent matches – they beat promoted MYDA FC 5-0, beat Kitara FC 4-0, hammered Busoga United 4-0 before getting a 6-1 win against UPDF.

They have already scored 36 goals this campaign, conceding ten in the process and according to Mutebi, he is happy with how his strikers are getting the goals but they need to do more.

“I am happy with the scoring options at the club,” Mutebi continued. “Charles [Lwanga] and Sadat [Anaku] are scoring. Lwanga has seven goals in seven games and Anaku five goals in three games.

“The numbers are good. Brian [Aheebwa] who is on seven goals has had a bad run but we are hopeful and patient with him that he will get back his scoring touch soon.”

The two teams will be meeting for the third time in the history of the league with KCCA winning both matches in the 2019-20 season.

KCCA will go into matchday 13 with 23 points from 12 games while hosts Kyetume have won twice this term, sharing the spoils five times and losing as many times.

The Lugogo-based giants know a win against Kyetume will move the club further up on the table log and boost the confidence of the side ahead of the final fixtures of the first round against Police FC and champions Vipers SC.

The Kasasiro Boys will, however, miss the services of defender Fillbert Obenchan, who is ruled out after picking up a head injury against UPDF, while the game has also come a little early for Julius Poloto and John Revita, who are still recovering from injuries.