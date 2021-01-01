Mutebi: KCCA FC part ways with coach as Byekwaso takes charge

The Kasasiro Boys have confirmed the exit of the veteran tactician with the U20 coach being elevated to lead the local giants

Kampala City Council Authority have parted ways with head coach Mike Mutebi with his assistant Morley Byekwaso taking charge on an interim basis.

The Ugandan Premier League giants have confirmed the exit of the coach who helped them to clinch three league titles, two Ugandan Cups, and four Super Cups in a statement released on Monday.

“KCCA and the manager, Mike Hillary Mutebi have today [Monday], March 29, 2021, agreed by mutual consent to terminate his employment with immediate effect,” read part of the statement obtained by Goal.

“The club, under his stewardship, has attained three league titles, two Uganda Cups, four Super Cups, and one Cecafa Kagame Cup over the last five years, making him the most successful manager in the club’s history.

“The club recognises his immense contribution in making KCCA the leading club in Uganda and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“Morley Byekwaso takes charge of all first-team duties as the interim manager immediately and we wish [Byekwaso] and the team the best of luck.”

Mutebi returned for a fourth stint at the club at the start of the 2015/16 season when he was appointed alongside Sam Ssimbwa, but the latter was dumped midway through the first season.

He first joined the technical team at Lugogo as an assistant coach to Fred Mugisha in 1994, replacing Peter Wandyette and this was after he retired from football prematurely due to a nagging knee injury.

However, he resigned before the season ended and moved to rivals SC Villa in a bid to revive his playing career but his tenure was unsuccessful.

After two years, he returned to Lugogo this time as the head coach, replacing Paul Ssali. In his first season, he helped KCCA finish second behind 1996 champions Express FC.

With KCCA chasing the title in 1997, Mutebi surprisingly threw in the towel citing interference and it was Tom Lwanga who finished the season guiding them to a league triumph.

His third stint came in 2003 this time as a technical director with Abbey Nassur as head coach. When the latter was sidelined by the club, Mutebi took over as coach and helped the team reach the final of the Uganda Cup in 2004.

He, however, threw in the towel on the eve of the final against Express, leaving his assistant Robert Kabuye in charge, who helped the team to lift the Cup.

In the current 2020-21 campaign, he leaves KCCA in fourth position on the 16-team league table as they have managed 27 points from 15 matches, and their points are nine fewer than table-toppers URA FC.