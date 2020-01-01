Mutebi: KCCA FC now covered in every position ahead of new season

The Ugandan tactician says he is very happy the club has beefed up all the weak areas ahead of the new season

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has revealed he has achieved his main target of signing players in every position in the current window.

The Lugogo-based giants ended last season without silverware after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League (UPL) campaign owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By ending the season, Vipers SC, who were sitting at the top of the log, were declared champions while KCCA came second. Though KCCA were still taking part in the Uganda Cup, the competition was also called off owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and thus no winner was declared.

On the Caf Champions League front, KCCA failed to go past the group stage, and as such coach Mutebi has now said he was looking at the transfer window to sign players in every department so they are able to compete in all fronts in the coming season.

“We want to have at least three players in each position and competing at the top level if we are going to meet our goal to compete at the top level especially on the continent,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

“When we suffered injuries last season especially with the core of the team, we did not have able replacements. But now that we have at least two to three players in every position I am quite sure we shall compete at the top-level next term.

“I am signing players who I know have potential and who are young and hungry to adapt to the modern way of playing the game the game.”

On the caliber of players, he was looking to bring at the club, Mutebi explained: “We are interested in players who are in their early twenties because we want to groom players that can stay at the club for some time. The idea is to give the players long term contracts to keep the team stable if we are to compete at the top level.”

Mutebi also spoke about the arrival of Samson Kigozi, who was the club’s seventh signing this window.

“[Kigozi] will give us quite some selection headache which is good for us as a team and especially our growth," he concluded.

The former champions have already signed Mugume Ashraf, Lwanga Charles, Mazengo Stefano Loro, Iguma Dennis, Bright Anukani (loan), Brian Aheebwa and Kigozi Samson.