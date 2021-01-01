Mutebi: KCCA FC must use home advantage to beat struggling MYDA FC

The veteran tactician calls on the Kasasiro Boys not to underrate the struggling side when they face off in a league match

Kampala City Council Authority coach Mike Mutebi has maintained a cautious approach as they come up against struggling MYDA FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The Kasasiro Boys will host the newcomers for their first meeting ever in the league’s history at Lugogo Stadium, seeking a win having drawn their last fixture 1-1 against Express FC in the derby.

The former league champions are also having a bad run of their own as the last time they won a league match was on December 11, 2020, against Mbarara City FC.

Despite MYDA remaining winless in the top-flight from seven matches and lying 15th on the 16-team league table, the veteran Mutebi has called on his players not to underrate the promoted side as they are capable of causing an upset in the fixture.

“We have prepared well; we know they [MYDA] are capable of causing an upset to us. We will approach the game smartly and make sure we get maximum points at home,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

“We have the home advantage and this will add some confidence to our players because it has been a while since we played a league game at our home.”

Ahead of the match, Mutebi will be a happy man as he does not have any injury concerns and will be able to use the squad from the derby staged at Wankulukuku.

Youngsters Sadat Anaku, Ayella Dominic, and Opio Sunday are ruled out due to licensing issues and missed the clash against Express, while the fixture comes a little early for Julius Poloto, Denis Iguma, and Gift Ali who are still recovering from injuries.

Article continues below

Magambo Peter, Filbert Obenchan, Musana Hassan, Achai Herbert, and Kato Samuel are the available options for coach Mutebi to pick from, while on-form youngster Charles Lwanga and league top scorer Brian Aheebwa will lead the forward line against MYDA.

MYDA picked their only point thus far against Mbarara City FC at home while KCCA will go into matchday eight with 10 points from seven games.

Meanwhile, champions Vipers SC who beat Police FC 3-2 on Friday, are topping the table with 18 points from eight matches while Police are second on 16 points from eight outings.