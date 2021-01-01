Mutebi: KCCA FC must show derby character to beat Express FC

The veteran tactician has called on his troops to turn out in a big way so as to stop their unbeaten rivals in the league derby

KCCA FC coach Mike Mutebi has cautioned his players they must show the true character of a derby if they are to beat rivals Express FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Kasasiro Boys will visit Wankulukuku for the famous derby against the Red Eagles, sitting ninth on the 16-team table with nine points from six matches while Express are fourth with 12 points from six outings.

During the last fixture between the two sides at the same venue, the match ended in a 1-1 draw and the veteran Mutebi has now insisted for them to get a win away, they must put up the biggest character of a derby to stop their opponents.

“We will take the game so serious given its magnitude and history around it,” Mutebi said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“It is a derby and derbies are won by teams that show the biggest of character on the day. We need to show that we want to win so that we can pick three points.”

KCCA last picked a win in the league on December 11, 2020, against Mbarara City FC at home in Lugogo and have gone on to lose the next three games since then.

On the other hand, Express are still unbeaten in the top-tier with their last outing seeing them beat title challengers URA FC by a solitary goal away.

KCCA will also head to the derby missing some of their key players - youngsters Sadat Anaku, Ayella Dominic, and Opio Sunday – both are out due to licensing issues.

Article continues below

The game has also come too soon for Julius Poloto, Denis Iguma, and Gift Ali who are still recovering from injuries while Magambo Peter, Filbert Obenchan, Musana Hassan, Achai Herbert, and Kato Samuel are the available options that coach Mutebi could pick from.

Express new signing Muzamiru Mutyaba will face his former employers for the first time since he parted ways with the club in June 2020 while former goalkeeper-coach Daniel Kiwanuka is another who switched to the Red Eagles in the previous summer transfer window.

The Kasasiro Boys and the Red Eagles have met 22 times in the last 11 years, with KCCA managing to register nine wins while Express have picked four wins with the other nine battles ending in a draw.