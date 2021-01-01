Mutebi: KCCA FC coach conceded players slept in UPL loss to Vipers SC

The former champions registered their fourth loss against the Venoms but the tactician is adamant they are still in the title race

KCCA FC coach Mike Mutebi believes his charges fell to Vipers SC in the Ugandan Premier League after sleeping on the job.

The Venoms collected maximum points courtesy of a 1-0 victory which was brought about by Peter Magambo who scored an own goal. It was a fourth defeat for the Kasasiro Boys after initial losses to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC, SC Villa, and BUL FC.

The experienced tactician has now pointed out why the Garbage Collectors failed to come with a positive outcome. He has further insisted his charges are still in the race for the league title in the ongoing campaign.

"Vipers were more determined than us; our boys slept a bit in the game," Mutebi said afterward .

"I think Vipers played well and they deserved to win the game, [but] as I told you, we are very much still in the race. We are going to rectify our mistakes and try to compete with the rest at the top.

"We need to play more good football since we are not in a better position."

After the loss, the Kasasiro Boys are on 27 points and in the fourth position, nine behind table-toppers the Tax Collectors.

Meanwhile, URA coach Sam Ssimbwa has hailed his charges for an impressive away record after beating Onduparaka FC 3-0 in their latest UPL outing.

Steven Mukwala scored a brace as Cromwell Rwothomio found the back of the net once to give the Tax Collectors yet another win to consolidate their position at the top.

"The team played well and played under instructions. It has been our biggest win away from home," Ssimbwa told the same portal.

"We did score three goals without conceding which was very good and I appreciate the away display of the team because ever since we started the league, out of the eight games we have managed to win seven and one draw which was against Mbarara City."

Mukwala tops the Premier League's scorers' chart with nine goals from 15 games while Rwothomio has scored six. Mukwala was signed from Maroons FC who were relegated in 2020 after he emerged as the top scorer with 13 goals.

"I am very happy with Steven [Mukwala] and Cromwell [Rwothomio] because, after one or two games, they both score and it is a good thing for us in our upcoming games," added the former Sofapaka head coach.

