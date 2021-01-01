'I have no problem with KCCA FC conceding as long as we win' - Mutebi

Kampala Capital City Authority FC coach Mike Mutebi says he has no problem with conceding goals as long as the opponents are outscored.

The former Ugandan Premier League champions have not been tight at the back, and have conceded eight goals in as many matches. The tactician concedes there is a problem with his defence, but went on to state it will matter less if his team continue winning.

"Yes we are bothered with the way we are defending," Mutebi said ahead of the game against Wakiso Giants on Tuesday evening.

"But if we can score more goals even if we win 5-3 I do not care, that is the solution.

The experienced tactician believes fans enjoy it more when there are many goals in a match as opposed to stalemates or games with few goals.

"People come to the stadiums to watch games with goals; those draws of 0-0, 1-1 do not appease them at all," Mutebi continued.

"But as a coach, I have to, first of all, make sure we do not concede goals but as a football fan, I want to be happy when games end with 5-3 score lines. Because as a fan, I want to have something that I will talk about when I go out there.

"Other than having a dull game throughout but it is good that this season most of the teams are scoring some good number of goals."

Meanwhile, Mutebi has called on his players to use the confidence gained from their win against MYDA FC when they take on the Purple Sharks.

The Kasasiro Boys will visit unbeaten Wakiso at Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, three days after they won their last league game against the promoted side 5-0 while Wakiso shared the spoils with URA FC in Ndejje.

It is the reason the veteran Mutebi has warned his players to be wary of Wakiso, who are among the three teams in the top-flight yet to lose a match this campaign, insisting they must use the win against MYDA as a stepping stone to beat them.

The two teams have only faced each other twice in history, in the Super 8 where KCCA won 2-0 and also last season’s first-round meeting which the Kasasiro Boys won 1-0 courtesy of Allan Okello’s early goal.