Mutebi: Former KCCA FC coach believes Fufa should consider hiring local coaches

The tactician believes there are enough home-based coaches who can help Cranes perform well

Experienced Ugandan coach Mike Mutebi believes the national team should consider hiring local coaches as opposed to foreign counterparts.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has been overlooking local tacticians in the past decade or so, always preferring foreigners. However, the former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC coach believes a change should be considered by the federation.

"It is high time they gave [local-based tacticians] a chance. We are not different from them, we can do the international basic practices," Mutebi told KFM Sports.

"Sam Ssimbwa, Jackson Mayanja, Moses Basena, all these experienced coaches can do the job if given the chance."

The veteran coach also hinted he might be interested in taking over the national team only if it was available.

"There is no vacancy [at Cranes], there is still coach Johnathan McKinstry and Abdallah Mubiru. Let us wait and see."

What about coaching Vipers SC?

"Vipers have a coach in [Fred] Kajoba and I have not been approached. Let us wait and see."

After his exit from the Kasasiro Boys, the 51-year-old insisted there is a lack of professionalism in the country.

"I do not have a player that I have handled or treated unjustly," Mutebi stated.

"The challenge is that in Uganda we abuse every aspect of what constitutes professionalism.

"If a player has been brought in to do a job, they must perform but if they fail to do what they are supposed to do, they must get a kick in the backside to wake them up."

The former defender went on to insist he has helped hardworking players shape their careers and never lost the dressing room because of underperformers.

"With me, there is no hiding place for poor performers. All the young players who I have helped shape their careers and those who I have worked with know they must give their all for the team and there must be development," Mutebi added.

"I do not entertain underperformers and there is no way I can lose the dressing room over that. It is the role of the coach to set standards in the dressing room.

"Everyone must be aware of what they are supposed to do, what their role is and if you fail to reach our set standards, you must feel the pressure."