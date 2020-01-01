Mutebi explains why KCCA FC would rather play without fans

The former league champions will have to engage their opponents in the initial stage of the league without supporters in attendance due to a ban

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) head coach Mike Mutebi has explained why it would be good not to have fans in the opening matches of the Ugandan Premier League season.

The league will begin without fans in attendance but the veteran tactician has advised clubs and supporters must learn to live with the new normal occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is something we have to live with,” Mutebi said as per Sports Nation.

“When the government allows, we will be happy to have them back. However, it may be a good thing to play without fans because there will not be pressure on the players.”

The 13-Premier League winners have often had difficulties facing Bright Stars but Mutebi pegs his hopes on the preparations they have had ahead of the opener at Kavumba Stadium.

“Bright Stars have always given us a problem. However, we have to do our best to overcome our first game,” he added.

“We have prepared well, the players and technical staff have undergone Covid-19 tests and the new lads have managed to fit in well and are eager to play not to warm the bench here.”

The coach also spoke about other league opponents and specifically claimed SC Villa should not be underrated given the kind of off-pitch issues they have had to deal with in the past season.

“All teams are going to compete, there is lots of strength at Express, URA and Vipers SC,” he concluded. “About eight clubs are capable of winning this title.

“People shouldn’t underestimate SC Villa because of their problems, they can build on that position in the last season.”

KCCA will miss Gift Ali, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, John Revita and Moses Aliro for the opener as they are sidelined by injuries

The Kampala club saw Mustafa Kizza, Mike Mutyaba, Muzamir Mutyaba, and Erisa Ssekisambu leave during the previous season and went ahead to beef up the squad with a number of new signings.

KCCA FC 2020/21 Squad:

Mwirusi Ali Ramadhan, Kato Samuel Nemeyimana, Musana Hassan, Musa Ramathan, Revita John, Mazengo Loro Stefano, Gift Ali Abubakar, Ayella Dominic, Aheebwa Brian, Balinya Juma, Kigozi Samson Andrew, Kawooya Andrew, Magambo Peter, Anaku Sadat Happy. Mugume Ashraf, Achai Herbert, Keziron Kizito, Lwanga Charles, Sserwadda Steven, Anukani Bright, Ssenyonjo Samuel, Poloto Julius, Bukenya Joseph Kizza, Lukwago Charles, Iguma Denis, Aliro Moses Okabo, Kalanzi Moses, Obenchan Fillbert, Matovu Hassan Muyomba, and Kafumbe Joseph.