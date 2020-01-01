Mutebi explains KCCA FC’s preparations plan ahead of AS Kigali showdown

The Kassasiro Boys will entertain the Rwandan side in the first round of the Confederation Cup in mid-December and early January

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) head coach Mike Mutebi has explained how they are planning to face AS Kigali in the Caf Confederation Cup.

KCCA were drawn against the Rwandan side in the first round of the tournament and Mutebi is hopeful the league matches will give them the best preparations before the continental tie.

“We are prepared and before we play AS Kigali, we would have played league matches including the last one against URA FC so that is going to give us good preparations,” Mutebi told the club’s Online TV.

“But already, we are preparing well and of course we are playing the league matches and since this is a marathon we are flowing along and the team that is playing well and has tried to do things right is the team we are going to use.”

The experienced tactician also confirmed Gift Ali remains sidelined although he did not state whether the club is expecting the star to return soon.

“[Gift] Ali is out and maybe Joseph Bukenya will be back but the others have been in training well. I am hopeful the team that played last time out will largely represent us in the next game with the exception of Ali," he continued.

Pointing out that Kassasiro Boys are the best in Uganda, Mutebi was quick to state the league is going to be very tough given how it has kicked off.

“We are the best team and there is no question about that but our ambition is to win the league and like I have told you before it is not going to be easy,” he added.

“The way the league has started suggests it is going to be very tough given how the teams are scoring goals and are winning matches.

“All in all, our ambition is to win the league by playing well. For now, we are playing at 50% and I hope we up that percentage and never drop.”

After registering the biggest league’s scoreline so far against Onduparaka FC, when they won 8-0, Mutebi said his players are now playing how they are expected to.

“We went to win the game, we wanted the three points and what comes within the game is something else altogether,” Mutebi said after the match after the Onduparaka game.

“That is what we are supposed to do, that is how we are supposed to play, week in, week out, we got the chances and should have scored more, we scored the goals from the chances we created and our centre-forwards are scoring goals which are very pleasing and I think it was a very good performance from the lads.

“The team played well, they were in command from the word go to the last whistle, they were in charge of the game.”

The 2019 champions will face Mbarara City for their third game of the season on Friday.