Mutanda eyes Golden Boot with Mbarara City after signing from SC Villa

The new arrival has promised to challenge for the Golden Boot with the Ankole Lions in the new season

New Mbarara City signing Bashir Mutanda has set a target of winning the Golden Boot in the next campaign of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The striker was unveiled on Friday after joining from SC Villa, where he had run down his contract.

“I am going to work hard so that am in good shape and form,” Mutanda is quoted by New Vision . “I have many targets I have set for myself which I have to accomplish while at Mbarara City like winning the top scorer accolade.

“So fans should know the club has signed a hard-working player who is ready to deliver.”

The striker had been linked with a move to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) before Mbarara completed the deal to end the speculation.

Mutanda was sparsely used last season and ended up scoring just two goals before Fufa cancelled the league in May. He had scored three in the previous campaign.

He was groomed at Vipers SC’s junior side before he made a move to Red Stars and thereafter joined Premier League side Busoga United.

Mutanda joined Ronald Edwok, Godfrey Kalungi, and Karim Ramathan who had been confirmed as new signings before as the Ankole Lions bolstered the playing unit ahead of the expected October 17 league start.

During his unveiling ceremony, which was attended by the club’s chairman Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama, head coach Brian Ssenyondo, team manager Julius Byabakama, CEO Norbert Ssemusu, the club also unveiled new sponsors Premium Distillers Limited.

Though Mbarara are continuing to bolster their squad, they also saw the exit of key players - Ibrahim Orit to Vipers and Brian Aheebwa to KCCA FC.

However, coach Ssenyondo remained optimistic that the team will be able to challenge for the title despite the exit of the two the players.

“We have not signed many players this transfer window but we believe in the squad that we have at the moment,” Ssenyondo assured the fans.

Mbarara will be hoping for a better display when the UPL kicks off on October 17, as revealed by the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa).