Mutakubwa & Ntambi suspended by Kyetume FC for unprofessional conduct

The two will not be part of the team in training sessions until their issue has been resolved

Ugandan Premier League side Kyetume FC have suspended Joel Mutakubwa and Julius Ntambi from training after what they termed as unprofessional conduct exhibited in the top-tier outing against Kitara FC.

In the match played on Tuesday, the hosts won 4-2 with Nathan Oloro scoring all their goals while the visitors scored through Nicholas Kasozi and Sharif Saaka. Mutakubwa and Ntambi were involved in an unsporting act with the former unable to finish the game as he was sent off minutes before the break.

The club have now taken action and revealed investigations are ongoing on the matter.

"We regret to inform the public that [Mutakubwa and Ntambi] have been suspended indefinitely by club management following the unprofessional conduct displayed by the players in our game against Kitara FC in Masindi," read a statement from the club obtained by Goal.

"Kyetume Football Club has launched investigations into this matter as the club wishes to keep it in-house for purposes of proper and just investigations. The club has notified the coaching department to stop the players from conducting further training as investigations are undergoing."

The Mukono-based charges are currently placed 14th on the table with 19 points from 21 matches played.

They have managed just four wins, seven draws, and 10 losses in the ongoing campaign, scoring 22 goals and conceding 36 in the process.

Meanwhile, BUL FC have fired their coach Arthur Kyesimira after a series of poor results.

The team has been recording inconsistent results in the top-tier; they have won just one of their last seven matches, losing three and drawing as many. It is for this reason the Jinja-based charges have opted to make changes in the technical bench.

"We can announce... that we have taken the decision to part ways with our head coach Mr. Arthur Kyesimira," read a statement from the club and obtained by Goal.

"This painful decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level needed. The club would like to thank Mr. Kyesimira for his professional and fantastic work during his time at BUL FC and to wish him unlimited success in the future elsewhere."

"A new caretaker head coach Alex Isabirye has with immediate effect been appointed until the end of the current season."