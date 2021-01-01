Mutakubwa denies Kyetume FC match-fixing allegations

The custodian has challenged anyone with evidence against him to bring it forward

Kyetume FC goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa has denied being part of match-fixing at the club.

The Mukono-based charges recently suspended the goalkeeper alongside defender Julius Ntambi defender for what the club described as "unprofessional behaviour" in the 4-2 loss to Kitara FC on Wednesday.

In that particular game, the custodian was sent off after head-butting an opponent.

Despite admitting he was wrong in committing the unsporting act the goalkeeper has denied it was a scheme to fix the game.

"It is true I retaliated and misbehaved but that was in the heat of the moment, it happens to everyone," Mutakubwa admitted.

"The letter says unprofessional behaviour, but I am Shocked that some media outlets are reporting match-fixing and it’s the club CEO [Emmanuel Musinguzi] feeding them with such information.

"It is quite understandable why our bosses think that way because the whole of last season they have been betting on games..."

The custodian has challenged those alleging he fixed the game to produce evidence of him committing the offence, further insisting he won't dent his reputation since he has struggled to build it.

"I have done the unthinkable hard work to be here, and so I just cannot play with the name I am building," Mutakubwa added.

"I request the club to produce raw evidence to the media confirming the wide-spreading allegations then I will rest my case."

In the statement from the club regarding the two players, the investigations have commenced.

"We regret to inform the public that [Mutakubwa and Ntambi] have been suspended indefinitely by club management following the unprofessional conduct displayed by the players in our game against Kitara FC in Masindi," read a statement from the club obtained by Goal on Thursday.

"Kyetume Football Club has launched investigations into this matter as the club wishes to keep it in-house for purposes of proper and just investigations. The club has notified the coaching department to stop the players from conducting further training as investigations are undergoing."

In the game against Kitara, Nathan Oloro scored all the goals for the hosts while the visitors scored through Nicholas Kasozi and Sharif Saaka.

The Mukono-based charges are currently placed 14th on the table with 19 points from 21 matches played.

They have managed just four wins, seven draws, and 10 losses in the ongoing campaign, scoring 22 goals and conceding 36 in the process.