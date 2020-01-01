Mustapha Kiragga: Express FC sign forward from Alexandria FC

The star has agreed a two-year deal with the Red Eagles from a South African club and becomes their fifth new player

Uganda Premier League (UPL) outfit Express FC have announced yet another new signing during the August transfer window.

Mustapha Kiragga is the player who joins Wasswa Bbosa’s side ahead of the new season, set to start on October 17. He is the fifth new player to join the Red Eagles.

“Express FC are delighted to announce the capture of forward Mustapha Kiragga,” the club announced.

The 19-year old has been signed from South Africa’s Alexandria FC and has agreed a two-year deal with the UPL side.

“I am happy to be a Red Eagle. As a striker my target is to score as many goals and also help the team perform well,” the forward said as he was unveiled on Saturday.

Bbosa has been keen to strengthen the striking area that yielded 30 goals in the cancelled season. Frank Kalanda, with 11 goals to his name, was Express’ top scorer and Kiragga’s arrival is expected to offer more options to the technical bench.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has already declared October 17 as the date when the new season will begin but the same is dependent on the government’s next announcement concerning the ban on sports and public gatherings.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants are unaware of Richard Wasswa’s departure to Vipers SC.

Reports in the country had it that Wasswa had left since he is set to be appointed as a youth team coach for Vipers and St Mary’s Secondary School.

“We are unaware of that development, he has not written to us. He is still contracted with this club,” a Wakiso Giants official is quoted as saying by Sports Nation.

When Douglas Bamweyana was appointed as Wakiso Giants head coach in July, he chose to stick with Wasswa as his assistant but the recent reports may indicate the two will not be partners at the club.

Bamweyana had praised Wasswa when he was confirmed as a head coach saying they had common values, beliefs and philosophy as tacticians.

According to the Waksio Giants official, Wasswa will owe the club money equal to three months of his salary if he discontinues his contract.