Musiige: Express FC target is to win silverware at end of season

The work horse midfielder reveals their readiness to take on the best when the top-flight resumes action in February

Express FC midfielder Charles Musiige has maintained the team's main target is to win a trophy this season.

The Red Eagles started the 2020-21 campaign on a sound note as they have managed to pick eight points from four matches before the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) took a break to allow some of the players to represent the national team the Cranes at the African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

Musiige started brightly for Express on matchday one away in Arua against Onduparaka FC coming on for the injured Kayiwa Ibrahim after 21 minutes but he later picked up a thigh strain on matchday two at home to Bright Stars which kept him out of action for a month.

The setback saw him sit out the next three games and into the New Year but his return from injury has motivated him more and he believes they are ready to resume action in February.

“I am glad to be back although I started with light training, I now can make a few runs and sprints so am sure I’ll bounce back stronger and better,” Musiige said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“I am also glad that all my mates reported back in good health, as a team we look good in shape, it’s important because we continue preparing as a team, mine is to work harder, create more and score when the opportunity comes but the main aim is to get silverware at the end of the season.”

Express have already resumed training for the league's resumption with defender Murushid Juuko beaming with confidence that they are ready for action.

“Am glad most of my mates returned in good health,” Juuko told the club's official website in a recent interview. “Now we need to catch up fast because we’ve got a lot coming.

“Personally I am happy with how I’ve performed in the four games played so far and as a team, we’ve managed to improve in each game.”

On how he had managed to cope despite playing with different options at the back, Juuko said: “So far I’ve managed to play alongside Enock [Walusimbi] and Isa Lumu but I can ascertain that both are capable.”

The six-time league champions sit sixth on the 16-team log and will resume their league campaign away to high flying URA FC in February when the league resumes.