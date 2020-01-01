Museveni: Uganda President hints at resuming sports activities in the country

The country's head of state has left sportsmen and women in joy after tweeting about a possible return of sports

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has sent a strong indication that sporting activities could resume in the country soon.

The long-serving head of state has left Ugandan sportsmen and women in joy after he tweeted that he was considering lifting the ban of sporting activities so that sports can be played without fans.

"On the Covid-19 pandemic, I welcome the positive suggestions like the idea of sports without audiences that have been tried in other countries of Europe,” Museveni tweeted.

“There are also ideas of isolating the tourism areas that I saw in Cuba. However, all this must be subsidiary to life.”

Like many East African nations and across the world, Uganda moved to ban all its social gathering and sporting activities immediately after the coronavirus pandemic struck the country.

Football was not spared either as the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) was halted for some weeks before it was prematurely ended and the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to award the league title to Vipers SC, who were sitting top at the time the league was suspended.

On the other hand, Maroons FC, Tooro United, and Proline FC were relegated with KCCA FC, getting the nod to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Museveni’s tweet comes just a day after Fufa met with government officials to discuss the resumption of the league.

Initially, the UPL was set to return on April 19 after the elapsing of the initial 32 days of lockdown, only for time to be extended after the situation failed to normalise.

Already, teams in the top-flight are currently busy in the transfer window as they wait for the date to resume the league.

Vipers, who will carry the country’s flag in the Champions League, have already signed three players among them midfielders Ibrahim Orit from Mbarara City, Jamil Kalisa from Bright Stars, and defender David Galiwango from Express FC.

KCCA have also signed midfielder Bright Anukani from Proline, midfielders Denis Iguma from Kazma FC, Stefano Mazengo Loro from Sheffield FC (Futsal), Charles Lwanga from SC Villa, Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Mugume from Police FC and Brian Aheebwa from Mbarara City.