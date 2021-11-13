Musa surpasses Yobo and Enyeama to break Nigeria record in top all-time appearance list

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has eclipsed Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama to set the record for the most international appearances made by a Super Eagles player in football history.

Musa reached this milestone after replacing Kelechi Iheanacho in the 86th minute of Saturday’s 2022 World Cup qualification game against Liberia staged at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier.

The 29-year-old had equalled the duo’s feat having earned his 101st cap in the three-time African champions’ 2-0 win over the Central African Republic on October 10.

Following his impressive performances for the Nigeria youth team, Musa made his senior debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar – coming in as a substitute for ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel in the 2-0 triumph.

Now, he has played more international games than any Nigerian, moving one above Super Eagles’ record cap holders Yobo and Enyeama who have 101 caps each.

The Fatih Karagumruk star shot into the international limelight after helping Nigeria U23 win the 2010 Wafu Nations Cup where he scored goals against Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

His displays saw him invited to the senior national team prior to the 2010 Fifa World Cup, although he did not make the 30-man squad due to an ankle injury.

At the 2011 Fifa U20 World Cup in Colombia, the former Kano Pillars man scored three goals in five matches and he was included by Fifa’s shortlist for the Adidas Golden Ball.

He scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in an international friendly against Kenya in March 2011.

The three-time Russian Premier League winner has gone on to feature for Nigeria at two Afcon championships as well as two Fifa World Cups.

The 28-year-old began his European expedition at Eredivisie side VVV Venlo and his impressive performances at the Dutch side saw him sign for Russian top-flight side CSKA Moscow.

Having won three Premier League titles, one Russian Cup and two Russia Super Cups with the Horses in his four-year spell, he joined Leicester City on July 8, 2016, for a club record of £16.6 million at that time.

Following his inability to tie down a regular place at the King Power Stadium, he was sent back to CSKA Moscow on loan, before teaming up with Al Nassr in 2018 on a permanent deal.

Musa continued his professional career in the Turkish Super Lig after a short stint with boyhood club Kano Pillars.