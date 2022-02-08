Musa scores as Fatih Karagumruk overcome Kouka’s Konyaspor in Turkish Cup thriller

Ahmed Musa scored as Fatih Karagumruk defeated Konyaspor 5-4 in Tuesday’s Turkish Cup encounter.

In the Round of 16 encounter played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, the Nigeria international found the net in the nine-goal thriller that was decided after extra-time.

Playing his second match for the Black Red since his return from international duty – where the Super Eagles crashed out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16, he justified his inclusion in the starting XI.

Seven minutes into the encounter, Levent Mercan gave the hosts the lead, firing past goalkeeper Eray Birnican thanks to an assist from on loan CSKA Moscow midfielder Kristijan Bistrovic.

That lead lasted for just four minutes as Egypt international Ahmed Hassan ‘Kouka’ levelled matters for the Anatolian Eagles.

In the 21st minute, Kouka completed his brace, from the penalty mark, following an infringement inside Fatih Karagumruk’s penalty area.

Musa restored parity for his team in the goal-laden first half as he drilled home a sumptuous effort.

His initial volley from Jimmy Durmaz’s cross had bounced on the goal line, before darting forward to head home past Birnican.

It was the Anatolian Eagle who took the lead again on the hour mark through Amilton before Fabio Borini made it 3-3 in the 67th thanks to an assist by Emre Mor.

With 10 minutes to full time, Borini made it 4-3 for Volkan Demirel’s side from the penalty mark as the dogged visitors ensured the game dragged into extra time courtesy of Musa Cagiran.

The victory was sealed for the home side in the 101st minute as Mor capitalized on poor defending from Konyaspor to slot home the winner.

Article continues below

Even with Musa’s strong performance, he was subbed off for Borini in the 65th minute while Cote d’Ivoire’s Yann Karamoh was not dressed for action.

On the other end, two-goal hero Kouka was replaced by Amar Rahmanovic in the 59th minute, while DR Congo’s Paul-Jose M'Poku – who was handed a starter’s role was taken off for Amir Hadziahmetovic a minute before the hour mark.

Musa would be aiming to continue his fine run when his team faces Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on February 13.