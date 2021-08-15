The Super Eagles captain expressed his sadness after the recently attack that led to the death of almost two dozen people

Ahmed Musa has challenged the Nigeria government and security authorities to work to end the "barbaric" killings across the country.

The Fatih Karagumruk star took to his social media account to share his grief on Sunday after 22 people were killed while several others were injured during a road trip on Saturday morning.

Travellers were coming from a religious event in Bauchi - a North Eastern state in Nigeria - in a convoy of buses when they were attacked at Rukuba road, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Thirty-three victims have been rescued according to a police statement, but Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killing as a wickedly motivated attack on innocent people.

Musa, however, could not hide his pain as he shared a picture of the travellers on his page with a prayer for peace for his home state, Plateau, and the entire country.

“The killings of the innocent travellers that came all the way from Bauchi State after Islamic New year Zikr heading to their various destination and got intercepted at Rukuba Road of Jos North is heinous and barbaric,” Musa wrote on Instagram.

“I'm calling on the Government and relevant authorities to take measures in curtailing the future occurrence of such barbaric act. May their souls rest in peace and may peace reign in our dear State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Other Super Eagles stars including Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong expressed their grief by posting broken heart emojis as comments under Musa's post.

Prior to the update about happenings in his home state, the former Leicester City and Kano Pillars star had a memorable debut outing in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Musa scored the match-winning goal on the stroke of full-time as newly-promoted Fatih Karagumruk defeated Gaziantep 3-2.