Musa Barrow strikes twice as Bologna stun AS Roma

The Gambian striker scored two goals and contributed an assist during a mesmerising display

Musa Barrow truly announced himself to Bologna fans with two goals against AS Roma as his new club secured a surprise 3-2 victory in Serie A.

Barrow also contributed an assist, but it was a remarkable 50-yard run to add his second—and ultimately net the winner—which will live longest in the memory.

The 21-year-old only signed from Atalanta last month, and opened his account for his new club in their 3-1 victory at SPAL 2013 on January 25.

Riccardo Orsolini opened the scoring for travelling Bologna in the 16th minute after being picked out by Barrow’s cross, and the young attacker added the visitors’ second in the 26th minute after Stefano Denswil’s own goal had earlier drawn Roma level.

Six minutes after the break, he demonstrated his immense individual quality by running from inside his own half, beating off the attentions of a defender, before curling a low effort beyond Paul Lopez.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulled one back for the Roma, who lost Bryan Cristante to a red card six minutes from time as their comeback attempts were in vain.