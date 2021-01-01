'Mumbai City's project is amazing!' - Sergio Lobera elated with ISL 2020-21 title success

Sergio Lobera hailed the Indian players for their contribution to a title-winning season...

Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa to clinch their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title on Saturday.

The Islanders came from behind to seal the win after David Williams (18') scored the opening goal for ATK Mohun Bagan and Tiri (29') netted an own goal to even the scoreline. The Kolkata giants started the second-half on a promising note but it was a sensational Bipin Singh goal that separated both sides.

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera is delighted with the performance of his team and thanked City Football Group (CFG) for their valuable inputs.

What Lobera said

"The feeling is impossible to describe. There are a lot of emotions. A lot of effort. Very happy for the Mumbai City family, City Football Group (CFG) our families, the players, very proud of the team. It's not just about the players. We are a family and finally, on the pitch, you can see that and this is what we deserve," Lobera said after the game.

"Our families, my players, City Football Group (CFG) people always give us support and advice. It's very special for everyone to win the league. It's not easy to be in the bio-bubble but finally, I'm very happy because we can enjoy this moment," he added.

"Very happy because it's about the coach. If you want to win trophies, you need to have very good players, staff, very good club. Not easy to win two trophies in the same season and we make history we the club. We achieved a peak."

Indian players are key

"The Indian players are key to winning trophies. You're playing with six players in the first XI and Bipin (Singh) has had an amazing season. There are a lot of players doing well. Players with the opportunity to play, players with not so many opportunities to play, but always smiling and with a positive attitude," the Spaniard said.

"It was a big challenge from the beginning. We need to play in the bubble. Finally, we have our target, our success.

"Thank you so much (fans). I hope it's possible to meet them soon and celebrate with them and get them the trophy. Difficult times around the world. But as soon as possible it's important to celebrate the trophy," he added.

"Players are ambitious. The club has a big project. In the first meeting itself, I felt that it is a big and amazing project when you're on a big and amazing project, the future is great. Hopefully, we can repeat the situation in the coming seasons."