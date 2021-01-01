Muluuli: Striker reveals why he ditched Kitara for Police FC

The teams will be meeting on Wednesday in league assignment with the Cops targeting a double

Police FC striker Brian Mayanja Muluuli has revealed he ditched Kitara FC in search of bigger competition, which he was not getting at his former club.

The attacker joined the Cops in the recent transfer window and in the 13 matches played for his new side so far, he has managed to score six goals.

The centre-forward said it was not an easy decision but his ambition pushed him to consider joining the 2005 Ugandan Premier League champions.

"I do not regret the decision [to leave Kitara FC]," Muluuli, who will be lining up against his former team on Wednesday, said.

"It was not an easy decision but I felt that I needed a fresh challenge and bigger competition which Police offered. For players, leaving a club is normal and I wanted a new start to push for my ambitions in my career.

"But I am still close with my former teammates because they are like brothers to me."

He went on to explain why the game will not be invoking "special" emotions about his former side while insisting he will be committed to help the Cops get maximum points.

"The game [on Wednesday] does not invoke special emotions within me because I am chasing something different with Police and Kitara is like another team that we must get the three points against," he continued.

"Take it like playing against your brother. Yes, there is an attachment but at the end of the day when the whistle goes you must be as competitive to help your side win and that is the mentality I carry into the game."

In the first round, the Cops claimed a 5-0 win - Ben Ocen scored a hat-trick for the former champions while Muhamood Hassan and Yusuf Ssozi scored a goal each.

Article continues below

Police fell to Busoga United 2-1 in their last league assignment.

Paul Ssekulima scored in the 20th minute before the Cops scored an equaliser in the 58th minute through Herman Wasswa. Franco Onen won the game for the home side as he struck in the second minute of added time.

Busoga United, who have won four matches of the last five, are 12th while Police are fourth with 31 points.