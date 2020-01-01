Mululi: Kitara FC striker targets 2020/21 UPL Golden Boot

The forward scored nine goals in the Fufa Big League last season and in the process finished as the top scorer

Kitara FC striker Brian Mululi has already set a target of winning the Golden Boot in the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The experienced forward helped the Bunyoro-based side gain promotion to the top tier after scoring the only goal in the playoff match against Kiboga Youth, who are also known as Mbale Heroes.

The striker subsequently explained how it felt hitting the winner and his aspirations for the new campaign.

"Of course I was so happy to score the winning goal that secured promotion to the Startimes Uganda Premier League for Kitara FC," Mululi, who finished the Federations of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Big League with nine goals, told the Sports Nation.

"I want to be the top scorer and be summoned to the national team, when you are in the Startimes Uganda Premier, it’s easy to be summoned to the national team because of the exposure."

After finding the back of the net nine times, the former Lweza FC and Bright Stars forward finished the abandoned 2018/19 season as the top scorer.

"It was one of my objectives and aims to be the top scorer as well as guiding my team to the premier league," Mululi continued.

"It was not all that difficult for me to play in the big league in Uganda before I had played in UPL before."

The forward did not forget to explain why he ran to the corner flag where he sat down and prayed in the company of his teammates.

"The secret behind my celebration, you know I am a Catholic, I am a believer because you cannot do anything without God’s blessings and plan that’s why I had to thank him," he concluded.

Former coach Mark Twinamatisko led the Hoima-based club to a 1-0 win against Kiboga Young at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru to seal their place in the top-tier. However, he opted not to renew his contract after helping the club earn a hard-fought promotion to the top-tier in October.

Club CEO Joshua Atugonza revealed they will make some signings in order to strengthen the squad. This after striker George Ssenkaaba and midfielder Jamil Nvule Kisitu signed for Express FC and Bright Stars FC, respectively.

They are also expected to shift base from Hoima to Masindi Municipality before the season begins. Kitara had eliminated Kataka FC by a 7-6 scoreline in the penultimate stage of the play-offs.



The Ugandan Premier League will start on November 20.



