Mulondo: Vipers SC star on the pain of not playing the beautiful game

The Venoms’ defender reveals how painful it was sitting out in the sidelines for almost a year owing to an injury he suffered in training

Vipers SC defender Livingstone Mulondo has explained the pain he underwent while nursing an injury that had kept him out of action for almost a year.

Speaking to the Venoms’ official website, Mulondo shared his torrid experience and was grateful to the club administration for the care and help accorded to him during the period.

Mulondo has been in that spot of bother for almost a year since being a victim of circumstances during one of the club’s training sessions at St. Mary’s Kitende Stadium last year.

Patience may have pained Mulondo but it will pay off since Mulondo is on his comeback trail and is certain to play a part in the final bend of Vipers’ onslaught for the title.

“I have gone through a lot since I got injured and seeing myself reach this stage of recovery gives great joy. I have had to make lots of sacrifices to achieve this status. I can now run, twist, and turn perfectly,” Mulondo is quoted by the club’s official website.

“It is always important to have a tough character in times of adversity. And the words of encouragement that kept flowing in from my fellow teammates kept me going. And with the club taking care of my bills, there have been no financial worries. I have only had to care about my personal healing process.

“Besides the pain, you go through, there is so much emotional pain you get especially when you see your fellow players out there playing day in, day out, and yet you remain seated out. That is more painful.”

Speaking on his fitness level, Mulondo said: “I am 70 per cent fit for now. I would like to continue following my doctor’s instructions. There is no need to rush for me as the country is still in lockdown. I am taking my time and just doing the simple exercises the doctor recommended. I also want to be back as soon as possible.”

On missing the team’s bonding, Mulondo explained: “The team bonding and the way we treat each other as one family is what I have missed most. The feeling of being on the pitch is unrivalled. Everyone’s wish as a footballer is to always to be able to play the beautiful game.

“I am grateful to our patron Lawrence Mulindwa and executive who have been of great support to me and my family. If I say I wasn’t looked after well during this painful period, then I would be lying. I am appreciative.”