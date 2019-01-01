Muller makes Bundesliga history as Bayern Munich claim dramatic win

The World Cup-winning forward teed up another goal for the reigning Bundesliga champions, helping them to edge their way past Wolfsburg

Thomas Muller made Bundesliga history in Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg, with the World Cup winner collecting an 11th assist of the season in a dramatic victory.

The reigning German champions appeared set to see more precious points slip through their grasp on Saturday.

With just five minutes left on the clock, their meeting with Wolfsburg remained goalless.

Not for the first time, Muller was the man to step up and provide a moment of inspiration.

He teed up Joshua Zirkzee to break the deadlock, with the 18-year-old stepping off the bench to grab a late goal in a second successive game.

With Bayern getting their noses in front, Serge Gnabry made things a little more comfortable in the 89th minute.

Bayern are now up to third in the table, with just four points separating them from leaders RB Leipzig.

If they are to defend their crown, then Muller is likely to have a leading role to play.

Questions were asked of his future at the Allianz Arena earlier in the season, as he was overlooked at times by Niko Kovac.

The 30-year-old is, however, proven at the very highest level and is underlining his value once more.

He has now teed up 11 goals for others this season, with nobody having achieved that feat before over the first half of a Bundesliga campaign.

11 - @esmuellert_ is the first player ever to collect 11 assists in the first half of a #Bundesliga season (17 games). Creator. #FCBWOB @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/UjlNapBFgn — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 21, 2019

While he has been prolific on the assist front in 2019-20, Muller only has five goals of his own to his name.

He will be hoping to lift that tally considerably higher over the second half of the season.

Muller managed just nine efforts in 2018-19, but has regularly broken into double figures.

Between 2009 and 2016, he hit that mark in seven successive seasons – with a personal-best return of 32 recorded in a memorable 2015-16 season.

He will not get the chance to add to his tally this term until 2020, with German football shutting down for the winter break.

Bayern will return to domestic action on January 19 when they take in a trip to Hertha Berlin.