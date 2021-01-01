Muller & Hummels return to Germany squad for Euro 2020 after two-year absence

The former Bayern Munich team-mates will be a part of Joachim Low's set-up at this summer's tournament

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels have returned to Germany's squad for Euro 2020 after a two-year absence.

The pair have been named in Joachim Low's final 26-man squad for the tournament, which is due to kick off on June 11.

Bayern Munich's Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels were both exiled from the international fold in 2019 as Low sought to usher in the country's next generation of stars, but the head coach has performed a U-turn ahead of German's latest major tournament appearance.

What's been said?

Hummels, who played alongside Muller at Bayern between 2016 and 2019, took to Twitter to express his delight after recalled to the international fold.

"I am really happy and proud to play for Germany again," he said.

Ich bin sehr glücklich und stolz wieder dabei zu sein @DFB_Team



I am really happy and proud to play for 🇩🇪 again https://t.co/cNt8vzkwb6 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) May 19, 2021

Muller also responded to the news, posting an image of himself smiling with the caption: "Back again."

Muller and Hummels' records for Germany

Muller made his international debut back in 2020 and since racked up 100 caps for Germany, scoring 38 goals along the way.

Hummels has appeared in 70 games for his country to date and has five goals to his name, with both men forming part of Low's World Cup-winning squad in 2014.

More to follow.