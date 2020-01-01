Mulindwa: Vipers SC appoint 24-year-old economist as general manager

The young administrator has been given a chance to lead the club in the newly-formed top position ahead of the 2020/21 season

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC have appointed Steven Mulindwa as the club’s general manager.

Mulindwa, 24, is a holder of an International Business degree and Economics and Business Management Masters Degree from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

He pursued his first degree at the Makerere University and has been given the general manager role, a position that did not exist previously at Vipers.

Mulindwa’s appointment comes a day after the Venoms appointed Charles Masembe as their Sporting Director. Masembe is a Fifa grade referee.

He has been promoted to the new position after serving as the logistics manager before.

“This was after his satisfactory work as Logistics Manager for the last two years – a post he has done faithfully and whose duties he has carried out with distinction to-date,” Vipers said in their statement confirming Mulindwa’s appointment.

“Mulindwa will now take on the new role with his primary role to oversee the general duties of the club.

“He will also lead the core research team that will be charged with holding the club's vision of becoming the best on the continent as well as managing the institution’s estates.”

The club’s president Lawrence Mulindwa said the creation of the new office and the subsequent appointment of the holder are meant to help Vipers achieve their core goals.

“Our dream is to become a first-class footballing club on the continent and we can achieve our goal with the kind of management we are putting in place. Steven is young but visionary and energetic,” said the Fufa honorary president.

“He can take us miles with his experience.”

“The general manager is expected to report directly to the club president and Board of Directors carrying on other duties as assigned by the above offices within the club structures,” Vipers’ statement added.

Mulindwa has promised to work with everyone as he undertakes the new top job at the four-time UPL winners.

“I am grateful for the new appointment and with the versatile team we have I know we can support each other to always work and achieve the vision of the club,” the 24-year-old administrator said.

“My office door will always be open to new ideas that we can implement.”

Apart from the managerial changes Vipers have implemented, they have signed a number of players to strengthen the squad that will participate in the Caf Champions League.